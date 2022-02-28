Golf carts, tools stolen from Youngstown Country Club

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, (WKBN) – Liberty Township police are investigating after some golf carts, lawn equipment and tools were taken from a building at the Youngstown Country Club.

The theft was reported Saturday morning after a worker arrived and saw that the building was broken into.

According to a police report, two golf carts were stolen with a combined value of about $20,000. The thieves attempted to take a third golf cart that was found stuck in the mud on the fifth fairway.

In addition to the golf carts, other lawn equipment such as trimmers and hedgers, worth about another $10,000, were taken.

Officers found a red pickup truck at the scene that was inoperable due to a bad fuel cell and was likely left behind by the thieves, police said.

They also found a hole cut in the fence near Logangate Road where a trimmer, leaf blower and a generator were found.

The incident remains under investigation.

