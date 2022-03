The report suggests that the new agency be named the Department of Community Safety and house a Division of Police and a Division of Community Solutions. The report details suggestions for the structure and leadership of the Department of Community Safety, key responsibilities for each division, call delineation between armed and unarmed responses, staffing, beat design, shift assignments, and training, equipment, and research needs for the new agency.

ITHACA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO