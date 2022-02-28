Orange County deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy is accused of driving under the influence over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said deputy Zachary Erickson, 29, was arrested by West Melbourne police.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said they spotted Erickson driving 79 mph in a 40 mph speed limit on Minton Road. Police said officers smelled alcohol when they approached Erickson, and that he was swaying from side to side when he stepped out of his car.

When officers asked Erickson, who they described as having “slurred speech and glassy eyes,” if he’d had anything to drink, he said he “had beers.”

Officers said Erickson refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to take a breath test.

West Melbourne police said they can not release additional information regarding the case due to the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Erikson was hired in November 2016 and worked in the Uniform Patrol Division. The department said he has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties while the criminal case is underway.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group