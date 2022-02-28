ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Fouts Wins Second Straight SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week

By Katie Windham
 8 days ago

It should come as no surprise after four scoreless appearances down in Louisiana at the Mardi Gras Mambo, but Alabama senior pitcher Montana Fouts has won SEC Pitcher of the Week for the second week in a row the conference announced on Monday.

Alabama softball went undefeated on the weekend with six wins over four days. Fouts started Friday's game against Southeastern Louisiana and the weekend finale against No. 20 Louisiana. Both games were complete game shutouts with Fouts throwing seven innings of three-hit ball with 13 strikeouts on Friday and five innings of work with two hits and seven strikeouts against the Ragin' Cajuns Sunday afternoon.

Montana Fouts at the Mardi Gras Mambo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVP6o_0eRZJehg00
Alabama Athletics

She also came in from the bullpen in relief for the wins against Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech once again not allowing any runs in five innings of relief work and had 28 total strikeouts on the weekend. Junior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl left the Northwestern State game after two innings of work and did not return on the weekend. According to the radio broadcasts from Louisiana, it is some sort of foot injury for Kilfoyl, but the seriousness of the injury or a timetable for return is not known at this time.

On the season, Fouts is 6-0 with an 0.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts. This is the second consecutive week and fifth time overall that Fouts has earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors. She also won SEC Freshman of the Week Honors four times in 2019 and is the reining SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Fouts and the rest of Team 26 will be back in Rhoads Stadium for five games this week beginning with UAB on Wednesday before the Crimson Classic against Texas and Miami (OH) this weekend.

The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
