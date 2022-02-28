Alert: United States announces it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations for undiplomatic activities

Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
It should surprise zero Negroes that Sunken Place Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is married to a white woman who is tied to organizations that tried to overturn legally cast votes mostly from largely Black and Latino areas.
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine. President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode...
March 8 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States should return to the principle of "peaceful co-existence" like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday. The foreign ministry added that it was open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue with...
The "best thing" that China could do right now is to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, said economist Stephen Roach. "There's only one person in the world, I think, who has leverage over Vladimir Putin," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." The "best thing" that China could...
Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
Comments / 0