Man recovering after Sunday morning shooting in Farrell
FARRELL, PA. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man is in a Pittsburgh hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.
Louis Brewer was found Sunday morning with injuries outside a bar in Farrell.Erie falls to 7th place nationally for snowfall
There’s been no update on his condition.
Court records indicate Brewer was to appear in Mercer County Court later this week on rape and kidnapping charges.
