Man recovering after Sunday morning shooting in Farrell

By Gerry Ricciutti
 8 days ago

FARRELL, PA. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man is in a Pittsburgh hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.

Louis Brewer was found Sunday morning with injuries outside a bar in Farrell.

There’s been no update on his condition.

Court records indicate Brewer was to appear in Mercer County Court later this week on rape and kidnapping charges.

