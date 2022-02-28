Man recovering after Sunday morning shooting in Farrell

FARRELL, PA. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man is in a Pittsburgh hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.

Louis Brewer was found Sunday morning with injuries outside a bar in Farrell.

There’s been no update on his condition.

Court records indicate Brewer was to appear in Mercer County Court later this week on rape and kidnapping charges.

