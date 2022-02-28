ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

570714_6_.jpg

By Authoritarianism
Victoria Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Thursday, an authoritarian ruler deployed troops into an embattled democracy in clear defiance...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Syndicated Column: Ukraine's Hero in Chief

As I sit safely in the cozy office in my home writing this column, the people of Ukraine are greeting Putin’s massive military invasion with incredible defiance and courage. Their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, reportedly rejected an offer to evacuate to safety in the U.S. — despite reports that Putin hired mercenaries to assassinate him.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

570473_6_.jpg

Russia’s inartfully veiled invasion of Ukraine is underway. Within days or hours—perhaps by the time this article is published—well over 100,000 Russian troops may be smashing their way through Ukraine’s heartland. Much hangs in the balance. One of Europe’s newest democracies may be destroyed. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians may be killed, and perhaps hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes. If their military operation is successful, Russian leaders may decide they want to take more of Europe by force; President Putin has already laid that groundwork. Only one thing stands in the way of this outcome: Ukrainian will to fight.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

570337_6_.jpg

Vladimir Putin’s inflammatory speech, in which he set out his aim to reconstitute the Russian empire and blamed Lenin for its demise, and his decision to back this up with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, signals the return of geopolitics. Until now, Western leaders have been saying that the biggest threat to the world is climate change. Now comes Putin armed with nuclear weapons, tanks, and thousands of troops declaring his intent to overthrow Europe’s post-Cold War order. The dilemma for the West: you can’t win a geopolitical conflict lasting years or decades with an economy powered intermittently by wind turbines and solar panels.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Ukraine#Dictators
Victoria Advocate

570813_6_.jpg

From the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, Ukraine has proven a worthy opponent in the fight for minds. Ukraine’s narrative has prevailed. Russia has virtually no country taking its side. Even China’s support is questionable after Putin presumably lied to Xi Jinping that he would not invade.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy