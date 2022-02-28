ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-02 15:28:00 Expires: 2022-03-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 16:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EST FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA...WESTMORELAND...SOUTHEASTERN ARMSTRONG AND NORTHERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 450 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Homer City to near Uniontown, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Indiana, Uniontown, Jeannette, Latrobe, Connellsville, Homer City, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Blairsville, and Youngwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 04:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Motorists can expect to run into pockets of dense fog across Northeast South Carolina roadways this morning. Visibility will periodically drop to less than 1/2 mile at times. When encountering the fog, motorists are advised to slow down and use their low beam headlights. In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. The fog should dissipate between 8 and 10 am.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot Localized Freezing Drizzle and Freezing Rain This Morning Temperatures aloft are warming above freezing while temperatures at the surface remain near or below freezing, resulting in potential for freezing rain and freezing drizzle. While precipitation will be spotty and intermittent, road surfaces could be slippery this morning due to icing and any earlier snow accumulation. Use caution while driving and walking. Temperatures will warm above freezing by late this morning.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick Strong winds will impact portions of southwestern Floyd, Carroll and central Patrick Counties and the City of Galax through 600 PM EST At 526 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds with showers along a line extending from Indian Valley to Pipers Gap. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Galax Hillsville Indian Valley Fancy Gap Ararat Woolwine and Willis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 01:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; Rutherford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Rutherford, northwestern Coffee, central Bedford and southwestern Cannon Counties through 945 AM CST At 852 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Murfreesboro to 6 miles west of Shelbyville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Wartrace, Bell Buckle, Normandy, Deason, Beechgrove and Fosterville. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 92 and 108. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 16:24:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-06 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the Anchorage Bowl with 5 to 10 inches possible on the Hillside. Storm total snow of 12 to 24 inches expected. * WHERE...Anchorage. * WHEN...Until 1 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will continue across the Anchorage Bowl through early to mid afternoon before increasing in intensity late afternoon. Areas of moderate to heavy snow are then expected to linger through Saturday evening, especially over the eastern half of Anchorage, the Upper Hillside, and along the Glenn Highway.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 16:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley STRONG GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY MORNING INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON Southeast winds will increase through the Chugach Mountains after midnight through Friday morning. Winds are expected to peak during the morning commute and will begin to diminish Friday afternoon. Turnagain Arm and higher elevations could experience southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph. In the Anchorage Bowl, southeast winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph are possible. Further north, through the Knik River Valley and Palmer, winds may linger through the afternoon with gusts to 45 mph possible. High profile vehicles should use extra caution when traveling the Glenn Highway from Anchorage through Chugiak, as crosswinds could cause hazardous travel, and along the Seward Highway through Turnagain Arm where the winds will be strongest but highly variable in intensity. Those in Anchorage through the Matanuska Valley are encouraged to secure loose items before the winds increase tonight.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Grant, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Seward, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-04 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Seward, eastern Morton, southeastern Kearny, western Finney, Grant, southeastern Stanton, Stevens and Haskell Counties through 1030 PM CST At 933 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moscow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ryus around 945 PM CST. Satanta around 950 PM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 07:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156, 157, AND 158 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and 069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, and 161. * WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Johnson, Pope by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 17:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Johnson; Pope A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 512 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles northeast of Knoxville, or 11 miles east of Clarksville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lamar... Dover Knoxville... Hector Broomfield... Holman Lake Dardanelle... Augsburg Lutherville... Long Pool Campground Piney Bay Recreation Area... Treat Pleasant Valley in Pope County... Simpson Scottsville This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 60 and 68, and between mile markers 71 and 72. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-10 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Sioux, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Kimball, and Cheyenne counties in the western Nebraska panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-05 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Wind gusts to 30 mph leading to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Interstate 80 Corridor near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy, snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
weather.gov

Ice Storm Warning issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 23:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations of between and quarter and a half inch. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Chippewa, and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Eastern Polk, Henderson, Polk Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 11:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buncombe; Eastern Polk; Henderson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Transylvania Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Rutherford, Transylvania, Henderson, western Polk, southeastern Buncombe, central Greenville and east central Pickens Counties through 600 PM EST At 518 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Hendersonville to 14 miles northwest of Pickens. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hendersonville, Brevard, Arden, Mills River, Fletcher, Travelers Rest, Flat Rock, Etowah, Mountain Home and Laurel Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 18:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds have continued to taper off while humidities increase early this evening. Therefore the Red Flag Warning for the Middle Rio Grande Valley and East Central Plains will be allowed to expire.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 20:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-08 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected late this afternoon and evening. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be gusty Saturday with dangerous lake chop again possible. Another lake wind advisory may be needed.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 12:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Snow Continues into This Evening with Slick Roads into Sunday Morning * An area of snow will move from along the Interstate 80 corridor southward across western Nevada and the eastern Sierra through this evening. Snow will diminish by early Sunday morning. * Additional snow accumulations will remain less than 2 inches for most areas in the Sierra and western Nevada. There is a 30-40% chance of more than 2 inches of snow across Pershing, Churchill and Lyon counties later this evening. * Cold temperatures tonight will help refreeze wet roads and lead to black ice across the region into Sunday morning. Areas of fog may also develop in a few northern Sierra valleys tonight. Use caution while traveling. Sunny skies will dry most roads Sunday afternoon with a clear commute over the Sierra passes.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 19:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-03 01:22:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 130 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Snoqualmie River Near Carnation affecting King County. .Little rain is forecast for the next few days. The Snohomish River at Snohomish will remain near flood stage tonight then recede Thursday. The Snoqualmie at Carnation will continue to slowly recede the next few days. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Snohomish River At Snohomish. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 24.8 feet. - The river crested around 26.5 feet at 5 PM Tuesday. - Forecast...The river will remain near flood stage this evening then begin receding after midnight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

