Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 19:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-03 01:22:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 130 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Snoqualmie River Near Carnation affecting King County. .Little rain is forecast for the next few days. The Snohomish River at Snohomish will remain near flood stage tonight then recede Thursday. The Snoqualmie at Carnation will continue to slowly recede the next few days. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Snohomish River At Snohomish. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 24.8 feet. - The river crested around 26.5 feet at 5 PM Tuesday. - Forecast...The river will remain near flood stage this evening then begin receding after midnight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

5 DAYS AGO