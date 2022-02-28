570712_6_.jpg

‘Natcons,’ Progressive Elites, and Illiberal Overreach. In the “Discourses on Livy,” Machiavelli asks whether the nobles – these days we speak of the elites – or the people are better guardians of freedom. Acknowledging that “there is something to say on every side,” the cunning student of cunning sees threats to freedom emanating from both camps. Critics of the nationalist turn within American conservatism – and the national conservatives themselves – would do well to keep in mind Machiavelli’s supple assessment.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO