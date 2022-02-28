570712_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Victoria Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Luther is remembered as one of the most influential theological reformers, or rebels,...

The Press

‘Natcons,’ Progressive Elites, and Illiberal Overreach. In the “Discourses on Livy,” Machiavelli asks whether the nobles – these days we speak of the elites – or the people are better guardians of freedom. Acknowledging that “there is something to say on every side,” the cunning student of cunning sees threats to freedom emanating from both camps. Critics of the nationalist turn within American conservatism – and the national conservatives themselves – would do well to keep in mind Machiavelli’s supple assessment.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Victoria Advocate

P.J. O'Rourke Taught Me How 'Unfairly' Great American Life Is. Up front, there are many people who knew P.J. O’Rourke much better than I did. Based on that, it’s arguable that a tribute by me isn’t merited. My response is that great people rate tributes from many people. Here’s mine.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School prepares for Ash Wednesday. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be commemorating Ash Wednesday on March 2, 2022. Multiple services will be held that day as well as a historical presentation by Pastor Mike Sherer on honor of St. Paul’s 150th anniversary.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

World Day of Prayer observance March 4

A World Day of Prayer service will be at 12:05 p.m. Friday at the gazebo on the grounds of the Lava ca County Courthouse in Hallettsville, said Pastor Herb Beyer of the Hallettsville Ministerial Alliance of Churches. Then the last graf: For more information, contact Beyer at 12:05 p.m. Church...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Victoria Advocate

Crossroads faithful gather to celebrate Ash Wednesday

On a cool Wednesday morning, parishioners fought against a heavy fog to congregate at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria for Ash Wednesday Mass. Among the crowd were Yesenia Lozano and her partner Duane Sullivan, who have been members of the church for three years. The couple squeezed into the pews with their 1-year-old-daughter Alma Sullivan and Lozano’s oldest daughter Zaylee Arredondo.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:13-15; quote by William Arthur Ward

Romans 12:13-15 Change, like sunshine, can be a friend or a foe, a blessing or a curse, a dawn or a dusk. William Arthur Ward (1921-1994) was an American motivational writer. More than 100 articles, poems and meditations written by Ward were published in such magazines as Reader’s Digest, The Phi Delta Kappan, Science of Mind, and various Christian publications.
RELIGION
Lootpress

Patriotism in Schools

Not too many years ago, I was among a group of visitors to a public high school in northern West Virginia, a school renowned for its academic curriculum. We, all professional educators, came to learn what the staff was doing at that facility so that we might incorporate some of their effective concepts and strategies in our own schools.
POLITICS

