ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

School mask mandate to end in California, Oregon, Washington

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9ySE_0eRZIgMV00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday.

“With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance,” the governors said in a statement.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places in California starting Tuesday and at schools on March 12, regardless of vaccination status. In Washington and Oregon, all the requirements will lift on March 12.

Federal mask requirements will still apply in high-risk indoor settings such as public transportation, airports and taxis. Rules for other high-risk indoor settings could also vary by state.

USD 259 votes to remove mask mandate after March 10

The milestone, two years in the making, comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery as Americans learn to live with the virus.

“Two years ago today, we identified Oregon’s first case of COVID-19,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in the statement. “On the West Coast our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic.”

Earlier this month, California became the first state to formally shift to an endemic approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

Newsom has come under growing pressure from Republicans and other critics to ease the school mandate, which has increasingly become a polarizing issue among parents in California.

While many parents still support wearing masks in schools, others have questioned why it’s necessary when they no longer are required to do so in supermarkets and elsewhere. On Feb. 15 California ended an indoor mask requirement for vaccinated people, but at that time left the rule in place for the unvaccinated and for schoolchildren.

Starting Tuesday in California, masks will no longer be required but “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings. The same shift will apply to K-12 schools and childcare facilities starting March 12, the statement said.

A handful of California school districts have already dropped mask mandates for students in recent weeks in open defiance of the state mandate.

The West Coast announcements come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased the federal mask guidance Friday, essentially saying the majority of Americans don’t need to wear masks in many indoor public places, including schools.

New CDC guidelines offer many Americans a break from masks

The new CDC guidance bases recommendations for restrictions such as masking on a new set of measures, with less focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. Under the new system, the CDC said that more than 70% of Americans live in places where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals and therefore can stop wearing masks in most indoor places.

The CDC had endorsed universal masking in schools regardless of virus levels in the community since July, but it now recommends masks in schools only in counties at high risk.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said health officials will announce new guidance for schools next week to give them time to prepare.

“Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks,” he said. “As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

CDC says suicides peaked in 2018

Confirmed suicides across the U.S. peaked in 2018 with more than 48,000 deaths, but declined in 2019 and 2020, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
California Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
California Government
KSN News

Murder of Missouri snake breeder on ‘Dateline’

On Friday’s “Dateline,” world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick is found dead and first responders believe his missing anaconda could be to blame, but as the frantic hunt for a missing snake begins, the investigation soon reveals a tragic family saga and a sinister betrayal.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

West Cowboy silhouette to be removed in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The West Cowboy Silhouette, located near the US 50 and 150 Rd. intersection west of Dodge City, has been scheduled for removal. According to Dodge City officials, the removal of the silhouette is necessary for the Kansas Department of Transportation to complete work for the four-lane highway expansion project. “The […]
DODGE CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Gavin Newsom
KSN News

WSU removing mask mandate on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University will no longer require masks on campus starting Friday, March 4. University officials made the decision after recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students, employees and visitors will not have to wear masks, no matter what their COVID-19 vaccination status is. Unless otherwise noted, […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Districts#Ap#Democratic#Americans#Omicron#Republicans
KSN News

Kansas bill advocates for the mental health of first responders

PITTSBURG, Kans. (KSNF) — First responders put their lives on the line every day to keep their communities safe — sometimes witnessing events they’d much rather forget. A new bill in the Kansas legislature is hoping to address the mental health of first responders. “Folks who are involved in emergency services and in public safety, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Court refuses to dismiss suits alleging gerrymandering

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday refused to dismiss three lawsuits that challenge new Republican-drawn congressional redistricting maps. Attorney General Derek Schmidt made the request, arguing that the state court system does not have jurisdiction to decide disputes over redistricting for federal offices. All three of the suits allege that the […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSN News

No school at Wichita West High due to water main break

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A water main break in the 800 block of Osage Street has forced a Wichita school to cancel classes for the day. Wichita West High School posted a message to its Facebook page around 8:30 a.m. announcing that it had to cancel school and would not have water all day. Parents […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy