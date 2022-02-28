ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gov. Ivey asks ABC Stores to remove Russian liquor

By Phil Pinarski, Zach Hester
 8 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey (R-Ala.) is joining a host of other governors requesting Russian liquor to be removed from shelves across the nation.

In a letter to Mac Gipson, the administrator of the Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board, Ivey requested the immediate removal of all Russian-sourced liquor from shelves at ABC Stores in the state. The move comes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

“As a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, I am asking you, as ABC Board Administrator, to immediately remove all Russian-sourced liquor from the shelves of ABC stores throughout the State of Alabama,” Ivey stated. “The removal should be in effect until further notice.”

Ivey noted in her letter that the request does not apply to Russian-themed liquor sourced from other nations, only those products sourced in Russia.

“It is my hope that, by taking this action, the State of Alabama may contribute to Russia’s justly deserved — and increasing — economic isolation,” Ivey continued. “Through this action, we strive to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they oppose this senseless attack not just on their homeland but also on the democratic principles that we, too, hold so dear.”

ABC released a statement to CBS 42 saying they complied as soon as they received her directive. A spokesperson for ABC said that state-owned stores only carry one brand of liquor that falls under the distinction in the governor’s order, Russian Standard vodka.

The governors of Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia also called for certain Russian products to be removed from shelves in their states. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued executive orders for the removal of all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products from state liquor stores.

