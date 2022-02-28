Coroner Called To PA Train Crash

Norfolk Southern train Photo Credit: Facebook/Norfolk Southern Corp.

A coroner has been called to a deadly crash involving a train on Monday afternoon, emergency dispatchers say.

A Norfolk Southern train allegedly stuck a person dead at Market and Water streets shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 28, according to dispatchers.

Both York and Cumberland County first responders were called to the scene before the Cumberland County coroner was requested, according to dispatchers in both counties.

Norfolk Southern did not have a statement on the situation when Daily Voice reached out around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

There is no word on any other injuries, derailments, or road closures in the area.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.