TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Local businesses across the Baltimore area are stepping up to help out the people of Ukraine. Floral Fetes in Timonium has raised over $40,000 for the people impacted by the war by selling “Blooms for Ukraine” bouquets and taking donations through Venmo. “It’s truly, truly, truly powerful we didn’t plan on it,” said Vitoria Clausen, the shop’s owner. Clausen, who was born in Ukraine and still has friends and family there, has already gotten some of the money over to the country. She told WJZ that it has been used to buy field ambulances to evacuate disabled people and to support refugee...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 33 MINUTES AGO