ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail Insights® 2022 Retail Universe for Premium Natural Organic Food, Supplement & Personal Care Sales

By Jay Jacobowitz
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. natural organic brick-and-mortar and online retail sectors added $3.1 billion and grew 3.34% in 2021. Results were dragged down by 1,293 corporate vitamin chain-store closures, the majority of which were GNC stores. Including these losses, natural organic retail and online sales grew $2.6 billion and 2.79%, to reach $95.4...

wholefoodsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

In-person? Online? These retail concepts ask: Why not both?

A new showroom in Somerville’s Assembly Row sells fashion from small local designers — many of which otherwise operate exclusively online. The goal, cofounder Kenelly Cineus said, is to promote one-of-a-kind artists in a popular neighborhood, rather than the big brands shoppers see everyday. “It’s easy to find...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Benzinga

Save Foods To Bring Superior Avocados To European Consumers, Retailers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that Galilee Export is now using Save Foods’ crop protection treatment on all its avocados. Save Food’s eco-friendly treatment has been shown to keep avocados fresh and in good condition for up to twice as long compared to conventionally treated produce. “Our partnership with Galilee Export is providing European consumers and retailers with a superior quality of avocado,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “As the produce treated with Save Foods’ products stays fresher for longer, there is a reduction in produce waste and the quality of the produce is maintained for longer periods. We are happy to help growers and packers comply with stricter regulations in a sustainable way, using our green products. We also look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration with our partner Galilee Export in the near future.”
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Food#Fresh Food#Online Retail#Retail Insights#Gnc#Universe#Bj S Wholesale#Digital#Compact Grocer#Natural Grocers#Aldi
Seekingalpha.com

Hyundai U.S. retail sales up 19% in February

Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported total February sales growth of 8% Y/Y to 52,424 units. Retail sales increased 19% Y/Y and eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 278%, while SUV retail sales were up 32%, representing 77% of retail volume. Tucson +37%, Palisade +17% and Venue +16% established new February total...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

At 15 She Left Her Home And Slept On a Railway Platform. Today She Runs a Business With a Revenue of INR 35 Crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. If you look at the glamorous photos of Chinu Kala, founder of jewellery brand Rubans Accessories, on her Instagram feed, one could never guess that she has slept on a railway platform after leaving her house as a teenager. At the age of 15 years, the stubborn girl had a fight with her parents and decided to leave the shelter of her home armed with only a pair of slippers, one salwar suit and INR 300.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy