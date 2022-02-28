Retail Insights® 2022 Retail Universe for Premium Natural Organic Food, Supplement & Personal Care Sales

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that Galilee Export is now using Save Foods’ crop protection treatment on all its avocados. Save Food’s eco-friendly treatment has been shown to keep avocados fresh and in good condition for up to twice as long compared to conventionally treated produce. “Our partnership with Galilee Export is providing European consumers and retailers with a superior quality of avocado,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “As the produce treated with Save Foods’ products stays fresher for longer, there is a reduction in produce waste and the quality of the produce is maintained for longer periods. We are happy to help growers and packers comply with stricter regulations in a sustainable way, using our green products. We also look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration with our partner Galilee Export in the near future.”

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO