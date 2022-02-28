ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey, transition team holding third community forum Monday night

By WPXI.com News Staff
 8 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and his transition team are holding their third community forum Monday night.

The meetings allow the community to offer feedback about work and policies in Pittsburgh.

The forum starts at 6 p.m. and is focused on community health and safety.

The last forum of the series is scheduled for Wednesday and will go over infrastructure and the environment.

If you’re a Pittsburgh resident and interested in attending, click here to register.

