New Mexico is booming. Companies are moving here. People are moving here. What’s next is building our private sector economy. As New Mexico’s population has grown, transportation systems have made us less remote, and the advent of high-speed communications has flattened the world and made most of New Mexico competitive with the rest of the world. There are even a few aspects that work in our favor, such as low outgoing freight rates due to an imbalance of goods coming in versus goods leaving. But the biggest impact is the influence of science and technology.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO