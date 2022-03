CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL Combine may not change minds, but it should clarify opinions on some prospects and create some questions about others. Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson had a Goldilocks Combine when it came to his chances of becoming a Cleveland Brown. It was just right. Not too hot to rise up draft boards and definitely out of range of pick No. 13. Not too cold to make anyone doubt where he’d be worth the 13th pick for the Browns.

