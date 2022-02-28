ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Southern High School Notebook: Strong Starts Highlight Early Season Play

By Tanner Demling
lacrossebucket.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high school season is off and running in the South with most teams in Georgia and Florida being a few weeks into their seasons now while play has just gotten further underway in South Carolina, Texas, and Arkansas. The season is on the cusp in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee...

lacrossebucket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Patriot Ledger

Two 1,000-point scorers and history all over: Canton girls hoops having season to remember

CANTON -- Hosting (and winning) a tournament game on Friday was the latest chapter in the Canton High girls basketball team's storybook season. The No. 10 Bulldogs defeated No. 23 Tewksbury, 56-49, to advance to face No. 7 Westwood (time, date TBD) in the Division 2 Round of 16 behind a combined 37-point outing from the senior backcourt of 1,000 point scorers, Kiara Cerruti (19 points) and Fay Gallery (18 points). ...
CANTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#Titans#Notebook#Highschoolsports#Loyola#Pirates#Benjamin School#Pine Crest#Episcopal School#1a#Air Force#Harvard
FOX 2

Top Four seeds advance at Arch Madness

So far the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament has gone according to plan with the top four seeds winning in the quarterfinal round on Friday at Enterprise Center. Top seed Northern Iowa started the day beating eighth seed Illinois State, 78 to 65. The second game had 4th seed Loyola taking down 5th seed […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school playoff scores and highlights from Friday, March 4

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's playoff action for SouthCoast teams. The 24th-seeded Blue Devils came back from a nine-point halftime deficit and had the ball with 11 seconds left and down by four, but couldn’t score as they lost in the Div. 3 Round of 32 to No. 9 Abington. “We fought right to the end,” said Fairhaven head coach Jason Antonio. Peter Joseph Jr. led Fairhaven in scoring with 19 points while Isaiah Burlinson added 15 points and Caden Letendre chipped in with 12. The Blue Devils finished with a record of 11-9 despite an 0-3 start. “It was a special year and one we want to build off,” Antonio said.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Henrico Citizen

Briar Woods knocks off Glen Allen 50-48

Briar Woods edged Glen Allen in a close 50-48 encounter in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on March 4. Briar Woods registered a 25-24 advantage at intermission over Glen Allen. Briar Woods’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 25-24 points differential. You're reading the most...
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
fcfreepress

High School Sports:: Berlin Brothers Valley Defeat Southern Fulton

Southern Fulton was defeated by Berlin Brothers Valley 48 to 30, on Tuesday evening, in the PIAA District 5 championship game. The Indians (19-7) had a 12 to 11 lead at the end of the first period and trailed 23 to 17 at the half. In the 3rd period, the Mountaineer’s Pace Prosser hit 4 three pointers in a 4 minute span and the Indians couldn’t recover. Coach Jeremy Hann said “Their defense was solid and kept us from scoring easily and when Prosser got those shots, it put a distance on the board that we weren’t going to be able to make up. Hats off to him, the kid shot great”. Southern Fulton was led by Zach Price with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Dane Harvey had 6 points and 5 rebounds. Ethan Mellott had 5 points and 3 rebounds. Berlin, who captured their 3rd straight District 5 Title, was led by Pace Prosser with 28 points.
BERLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy