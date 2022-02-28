Southern High School Notebook: Strong Starts Highlight Early Season Play

Southern Fulton was defeated by Berlin Brothers Valley 48 to 30, on Tuesday evening, in the PIAA District 5 championship game. The Indians (19-7) had a 12 to 11 lead at the end of the first period and trailed 23 to 17 at the half. In the 3rd period, the Mountaineer’s Pace Prosser hit 4 three pointers in a 4 minute span and the Indians couldn’t recover. Coach Jeremy Hann said “Their defense was solid and kept us from scoring easily and when Prosser got those shots, it put a distance on the board that we weren’t going to be able to make up. Hats off to him, the kid shot great”. Southern Fulton was led by Zach Price with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Dane Harvey had 6 points and 5 rebounds. Ethan Mellott had 5 points and 3 rebounds. Berlin, who captured their 3rd straight District 5 Title, was led by Pace Prosser with 28 points.

BERLIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO