ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

MSNBC Host Spots The Jig, Blasts Coverage of Ukraine Conflict As “Racist”

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3xuU_0eRZEvve00

Source: Twitter / MSNBC

The continued conflict in Ukraine as the nation is being invaded by Russia has garnered the lion’s share of news coverage, particularly when it comes to refugees fleeing. One MSNBC host sees the glaring disparities of how they’re treated as opposed to refugees of color.

Mehdi Hasan, the MSNBC anchor, and host of the Mehdi Hasan Show on the Peacock network took the media to task for their coverage of Ukrainians fleeing their country as it is under siege by the Russian military forces as ordered by President Vladimir Putin since last week. He made his feelings known while joining fellow anchor Ayman Mohyeldin on his show on Sunday (February 27) for a segment on the topic. “Some of the media coverage of the conflict in Ukraine has been kind of off. We have reporters and pundits making some rather awful remarks about the nature of this conflict and these refugees versus, say, conflicts and refugees in the Middle East.”, he said.

Hasan also pointed out that the European continent has been the platform for consistent and savage conflict but it hasn’t been portrayed that way and highlighted how media outlets have treated Ukrainian refugees differently than those from African and Middle Eastern nations precisely because of race.

“First off, Europe has been home to some of the worst wars and worst war crimes in human history — I mean, the Holocaust. So why this surprise that bad things are happening in Europe? And second, when they say, ‘Oh, civilized cities’ and in another clip, ‘well-dressed people’ and ‘This is not the Third World,’ they really mean white people, don’t they?” These remarks come at a tense time as there are reports of people of African descent who have been living in Ukraine also trying to flee the besieged country but have been turned back at the border with Poland.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Mohyeldin
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Msnbc#Jig#Racism#Twitter Msnbc#Peacock#Ukrainians#Russian#European#African#Middle Eastern
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy