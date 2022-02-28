ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

TBI focused on previous ‘areas of interest’ in search for Summer Wells

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) combed through thickets in Hawkins County on Monday as part of a planned, small-scale search for missing 6-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells.

Summer disappeared from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021, marking over eight months since she was last seen.

The TBI tweeted that the agency focused on “previously identified areas of interest.” Monday’s small-scale search acted as one of many searches conducted in an effort to bring Summer home.

The case has garnered national attention after numerous searches involving search and rescue teams from across the country have not led to any discoveries regarding Summer’s whereabouts. In a December 2021 release, the TBI said there was a “ very real possibility ” that Summer wandered off.

The only piece of information released in the case was the TBI’s search for a red or maroon truck, which the TBI stressed could have been driven by a “ potential witness .”

Summer’s mother, Candus Bly, spoke with News Channel 11 during an exclusive interview late last June — marking her first on-camera plea for Summer’s safe return.

Bly told News Channel 11 that Summer was last seen as she helped family members plant flowers in a garden.

“Me and my mother and [Summer] were planting flowers, and we went in after we got done washing our hands, and she got a piece of candy from grandma,” Bly said in the June 28, 2021 interview. “And [Summer] wanted to go back over and see her brothers, and I said, ‘OK,’ and I walked her all the way over to the porch, and I watched her walking into the kitchen where the boys were watching TV. I told the boys, I said, ‘Watch Summer; I’ll be back.’ And within two minutes, I came back, and I asked the boys where their sister was, and they said, ‘She went downstairs, Mom, to play with her toys in the playroom.’ I said, ‘OK.’ And I yelled downstairs for her a couple times, and I didn’t get no answer, which was unusual because usually she always answers me. And so, I went down there to check, and she was nowhere in sight.”

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

  • Age: 6
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blond
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′
  • Weight: 40 pounds
  • NCIC: M476287498
  • Missing from: Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Missing since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

