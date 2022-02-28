ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muni Long shares what’s next after breakthrough hit ‘Hrs and Hrs’

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WZz6_0eRZEYp300

Muni Long’s addictive single “Hrs and Hrs” has captivated listeners everywhere! What started as a viral TikTok hit, became the ultimate lovebird anthem.

LISTEN NOW: Muni Long Talks with Rosa

“There’s only small pockets of glamor. The rest of it is very much hard work which I love,” Long expressed on Rosa’s Risky Rotation exclusively on Audacy. “Hrs and Hrs” currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100, steadily making its way upward since entering the chart last month. Long’s career has skyrocketed following the song’s massive success. But she’s no stranger to the music industry.

With songwriting experience that spans a decade, Long, who’s real name is Priscilla Renea , has penned records for Chris Brown , Rihanna , Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony , and more. Nevertheless, the “Hrs and Hrs” singer expressed that she has co-written over a thousand songs and once completed an entire song in just 10 minutes!

Dealing with newfound fame as a performer isn't a major adjustment for Long either. “I just keep to myself. I keep my circle small,” Long revealed. “But I’ve been like that. So, it’s really no different. I didn’t have to change much.” Apparently, staying true to her roots seems to keep the rising star grounded, she added that naysayers even had a change of heart. “People in the past that have done me crappy, for some reason now all of a sudden they think I forgot,” said Long.

The singer-songwriter made her late-night debut Monday (Feb. 21) as a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . And the week prior, she performed at a one-night only Valentine's Day concert in LA. “At the one night only show, the crowd knew every word to every song. And their energy was incredible,” Long expressed.

Listen to Muni Long and more now on Audacy's The Vibe

Candidly, the R&B singer is on vocal rest from rehearsing and performing back-to-back. However, she has quite a few things in the works this year such as a tour and new collabs. “Collaborations [are] definitely something that is a desire of mine,” Long said. “I love to collaborate with people. I want to work with as many artists as I can just to learn things, experiment with sounds, and push myself out of my own comfort zone.”

Check out Rosa's full interview with Muni Long above! Also, Muni Long's latest project Public Displays Of Affection is out on all streaming platforms.

