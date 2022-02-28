Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa are ‘so beyond proud’ of Zoë Kravitz

It’s the bromance we never knew we needed!

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum are joining forces to support Zoë Kravitz .

Momoa, 42, shared a snap with the "Step Up" actor on his Instagram page.

The two stars can be seen standing on the tarmac prior to boarding flight to attend a screening of Kravitz’s upcoming film “The Batman.”

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO," Momoa captioned the photo.

He continued: "Finally @thebatman premiere. I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite."

"We are very grateful," he summed up the caption, adding, "ALOHA J and C."

Momoa has remained supportive of Kravitz despite his recent split from her mother, Lisa Bonet. The couple dated since 2005 and wed in 2017.

Kravitz and Tatum, 41, first fueled dating rumors in August when they were spotted riding bikes in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the upcoming superhero film, which is set to hit theaters on March 4.

For the film’s premiere in London, Kravitz slinked down the red carpet in a body-hugging black gown. She stunned in the Saint Laurent dress that featured cutouts across the front which appeared to mimic the classic Batman symbol.

She accessorized her look with matching black and pearl earrings, rings, and strappy heels. The star wore her dark locks pulled back with bangs reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn.

Momoa knows a thing or two about superhero flicks, however, as he currently stars as Aquaman in the DC films.

Meanwhile, Tatum – who was previously married to Jenna Dewan and shares 8-year-old daughter , Everly, with her – can be seen in “Dog,” which is currently in theaters, starring opposite Sandra Bullock in the upcoming “The Lost City,” and working on the next installment of the “ Magic Mike ” franchise.

