Mercer County, PA

Mercer Co. Capitol rioter dies of 'broken heart'

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

Matthew Perna, a Mercer County native, died on Friday due to a “broken heart,” after countless delays in hearings for over a year stemming from his participation in the January 6 rally at the U.S. Capitol.

The obituary in the Sharon Herald continues to talk about Perna’s involvement in Washington D.C. He reportedly didn’t break, touch or steal anything. Perna entered the Capitol through a door that was previously opened. His obituary claims he did not break in.

Perna stayed behind the velvet ropes taking pictures and as the obituary writes, many members of the community persecuted him for attending.

He graduated Sharpsville High School in 2002 and proceeded to receive his degree from Penn State University.

