With the volume of M&A transactions surpassing record levels in 2021, many small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have attracted interest from private equity firms or other motivated buyers. At the outset of a transaction, those potential buyers (often with the assistance of sophisticated advisers) will deliver well-developed due diligence request lists addressing myriad topics. Those topics will include an examination of the cybersecurity and privacy compliance posture of the target company, all part of evaluating possible transactional hurdles and liabilities associated with the target.

