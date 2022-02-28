ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Parker County Woman Given Award For Life Saving Efforts To Save Boy During Dog Attack

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It was what officials are calling a ‘vicious’ dog attack on a 7-year-old boy. But officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office say the ending is one...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
County
Parker County, TX
Parker County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Parker, TX
WINKNEWS.com

Woman saves life of teen shot at Bonita Springs park

A teen who was shot in Bonita Springs on Wednesday was saved by a woman who swung into action. The shooting happened at Leitner Park. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has not identified who was shot. They did say he will likely survive. Deputies have also...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Girl, 14, admits to stabbing ‘peaceful’ musician to death

A teenager who stabbed to death a musician described as “peaceful and caring” has been jailed.The 15 year old schoolgirl, who cannot be named because of her age, plunged a knife into the chest of Nimroy Hendricks in Crawley, West Sussex on 27 October 2020.The assailant, 14 at the time of the attack, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for nine years at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 4 March.She was known to Mr Hendricks.Medical experts found the girl was suffering a "significant abnormality of the mind" at the time of the attack shortly after 9pm.Mr Hendricks, known to friends and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
The Independent

Girl found in ‘shock collar’ in New Jersey

Three members of a New Jersey family have been accused of aggravated assault and child abuse for making a 13-year-old girl wear a “shock collar” when she misbehaved.The teenager, from Stratford, told police she had been forced to wear the collar when she was “bad” since she was nine years old.The collars are designed to be worn by dogs, and can deliver a painful electric shock of up to 4500 volts when activated. They have been banned in several countries for being inhumane, and are never supposed to be placed on humans.Neighbour Karen Villec told 6ABC the girl...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#Little Boy
Daily Mail

No second amendment here! American passenger is arrested after allegedly trying to take a loaded pistol through an airport in his hand luggage - and faces 22 years in jail

A US man will face court in Sydney after authorities allegedly found a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage at Sydney International Airport during a security screening. The Australian Federal Police says officers were called after a security worker monitoring an x-ray machine saw what they suspected to be a firearm in the 47-year-old man's carry-on baggage on Sunday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
DFW Community News

Man Found in Johnson County Camper a Victim of a ‘Brutal Murder,' Sheriff's Dept. Says

Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department are investigating what they've described as the "brutal murder" of a 22-year-old man. Officials with the sheriff's department said Monday a man was found deceased in his camper at about 7 a.m. Friday morning after a friend went to check on him at his camper on the 1400 block of County Road 904 in Joshua.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
Black Enterprise

Florida Mother Pleads Guilty to Murdering Daughter She Reported Missing

A Florida mother who reported her daughter missing in 2019 has been charged with the child’s murder. Brianna Williams appeared in court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, WOKV reported. Williams is now formally charged for her daughter’s death and could face anywhere from more than 20 years to life in a state prison.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Russian Tank Blows Up Civilian Car, Kills Elderly Couple

A Russian tank absolutely obliterated a civilian vehicle by opening fire -- killing an elderly couple inside who appeared to be trying to flee. This went down Tuesday in the town of Makariv, just outside of Kyiv. As you know, that area has been under siege for days ... and people are attempting to get out any way they can, but many are still being targeted by Putin.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Baby dies after ‘medical episode’ as man, 77, and woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of assault

An elderly man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a baby died four days after being taken to hospital.Police were called to reports that an infant had suffered a medical episode at an address in Burnley, east Lancashire on 1 March.The toddler, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment but he died four days later on 5 March.A 77 year-old man and a 60 year-old woman, both from Burnley, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.The man and woman have since been bailed, Lancashire Police said.The child’s family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
5NEWS

Dog saves family from house fire in Benton County

ROGERS, Ark. — One local family is safe after their dog alerted them about the house catching fire. Juan Mira and his family were sleeping when they heard their dog Chica barking around 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. No one was injured in the fire but says if it...
ROGERS, AR
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
80K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy