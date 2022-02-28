Parker County Woman Given Award For Life Saving Efforts To Save Boy During Dog Attack

When Griselda Cassamajor locked eyes with Drinel Joseph from across the dance floor, it seemed like love at first sight. Tragically, the romance would end in bloodshed and violence. It was August 2006 when Cassamajor, 26, met Joseph, 27, at an Orlando nightclub. Cassamajor had been partying with friends when...
On Wednesday, a man wanted for a quadruple homicide out of Portland, Oregon was apprehended by law enforcement in Denton County, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The DCSO conducted a fugitive investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Portland Police...
Jurors received an up-close look at the calculated planning of Shavon Randle’s kidnapping back in June 2017 during the second day of testimony in the trial of a man accused of plotting and executing a retaliation over stolen drugs. Darius Fields, who is currently serving 18 years behind bars...
A teen who was shot in Bonita Springs on Wednesday was saved by a woman who swung into action. The shooting happened at Leitner Park. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has not identified who was shot. They did say he will likely survive. Deputies have also...
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were arrested on Mar. 6 after a incident on I-30 in Royse City ended in two vehicles exchanging gunfire as they continued to drive. Rockwall Police said that around 1:35 p.m., they responded to a report of a “rolling disturbance” between the three...
A teenager who stabbed to death a musician described as “peaceful and caring” has been jailed.The 15 year old schoolgirl, who cannot be named because of her age, plunged a knife into the chest of Nimroy Hendricks in Crawley, West Sussex on 27 October 2020.The assailant, 14 at the time of the attack, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for nine years at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 4 March.She was known to Mr Hendricks.Medical experts found the girl was suffering a "significant abnormality of the mind" at the time of the attack shortly after 9pm.Mr Hendricks, known to friends and...
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller Police said on Mar. 2 that additional charges have been filed against former Keller ISD band director Jedidiah Maus, who was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 after he allegedly exposed himself to a student. Rising Fuel Prices Follow Energy 'Perfect Storm'. The original charges...
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. — State Police have charged a 30-year-old Cumberland County woman with aggravated assault of an unborn child and other offenses after she allegedly attacked two other women -- one of whom was pregnant -- during a February 26 altercation in Dauphin County. Margarita Maldonado, of Enola, is...
A police chase in Grand Prairie ended in the middle of Interstate 20 with the help of some drivers Friday afternoon. When the driver fleeing from police hit traffic west of Great Southwest Parkway, officers closed in. Other drivers who saw the chase unfolding used their cars to help block...
Three members of a New Jersey family have been accused of aggravated assault and child abuse for making a 13-year-old girl wear a “shock collar” when she misbehaved.The teenager, from Stratford, told police she had been forced to wear the collar when she was “bad” since she was nine years old.The collars are designed to be worn by dogs, and can deliver a painful electric shock of up to 4500 volts when activated. They have been banned in several countries for being inhumane, and are never supposed to be placed on humans.Neighbour Karen Villec told 6ABC the girl...
A US man will face court in Sydney after authorities allegedly found a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage at Sydney International Airport during a security screening. The Australian Federal Police says officers were called after a security worker monitoring an x-ray machine saw what they suspected to be a firearm in the 47-year-old man's carry-on baggage on Sunday morning.
Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department are investigating what they've described as the "brutal murder" of a 22-year-old man. Officials with the sheriff's department said Monday a man was found deceased in his camper at about 7 a.m. Friday morning after a friend went to check on him at his camper on the 1400 block of County Road 904 in Joshua.
A Florida mother who reported her daughter missing in 2019 has been charged with the child’s murder. Brianna Williams appeared in court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, WOKV reported. Williams is now formally charged for her daughter’s death and could face anywhere from more than 20 years to life in a state prison.
The Philadelphia Fire Department has teamed up with city public health agencies to provide a forward-thinking and unique model of care for opioid-addicted residents. Now, a sizable grant will make it possible to fully staff their efforts.
A Russian tank absolutely obliterated a civilian vehicle by opening fire -- killing an elderly couple inside who appeared to be trying to flee. This went down Tuesday in the town of Makariv, just outside of Kyiv. As you know, that area has been under siege for days ... and people are attempting to get out any way they can, but many are still being targeted by Putin.
An elderly man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a baby died four days after being taken to hospital.Police were called to reports that an infant had suffered a medical episode at an address in Burnley, east Lancashire on 1 March.The toddler, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment but he died four days later on 5 March.A 77 year-old man and a 60 year-old woman, both from Burnley, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.The man and woman have since been bailed, Lancashire Police said.The child’s family...
The annual Bolt for the Heart 5K/10K Hallowrun supplied police in LaPorte County with 68 life-saving automatic external defibrillators. Organizers of the run at Washington Park in Michigan City, now in its third year, donated the defibrillators last week to law enforcement at Franciscan Health Michigan City, one of the main sponsors.
ROGERS, Ark. — One local family is safe after their dog alerted them about the house catching fire. Juan Mira and his family were sleeping when they heard their dog Chica barking around 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. No one was injured in the fire but says if it...
Comments / 0