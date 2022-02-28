Twisted Sister's 'We're Not Gonna Take It' has become a rallying cry for Ukrainians, and Dee Snider approves

Once again the use of an artist's music has come up in the sphere of politics, however this time there is no one prohibiting the use of a song. On the contrary, Twisted Sister 's "We're Not Gonna Take It" has been approved by Dee Snyder himself for use in "a righteous battle against oppression."

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy curated for fans, by fans like Arena Rock , Masters Of Metal , and more!

“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry,” Snyder tweeted over the weekend as violence unfolded throughout the country . “My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2," he added. "This can’t happen to these people again!" Snyder then added the hashtag #F***RUSSIA for good measure.

After receiving questions about his stance on allowing some groups to use Twisted Sister 's music while speaking against others , Snyder explained his approval saying, “People are asking me why I endorsed the use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers,” he wrote. “Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

in response to the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, European and other countries have shut airspace to Russian airlines and numerous sanctions have been placed upon the state and its top leaders. Additionally, the United States has warned American nationals to leave the country immediately. Follow along with Audacy for the latest updates .

While you're in a headbanging mood -- take a look and favorite some of Audacy's all-new Rock stations like Masters Of Metal , IndustriALT , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Venom , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram