According to Elvis, hound dogs cry all the time. He’s not…totally wrong. A lot of hound dog breeds were designed to announce themselves and communicate with their fellow hunters, so many are vocal and can often be heard howling (or baying, as it’s commonly referred to). These are the scenthounds who work in groups and alert each other when they’re hot on the trail. Sighthounds, on the other hand, are quieter hound dogs who use keen eyesight to spot prey and then bolt after it. They’re fast as lighting and usually work solo. Most hound dog breeds are still used in hunting today, though some have outgrown that pastime and are content becoming doting family pets.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO