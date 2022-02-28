State educators urge caution as school mask mandates change

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — As the state moves forward to the next phase of its to coronavirus pandemic response, state educators are cautioning Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials about moving too quickly.

Speaking for the California Teachers Association (CTA) Monday, E. Toby Boyd, the union president, said the group shares the optimism of Newsom and others as the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases continue to decline, however, Boyd said the sudden unmasking could be a jarring experience for children.

"Reaction to [Monday's] announcement will be mixed. Simply put, while some students are ready to immediately remove their masks, others remain very afraid," Boyd said in a statement .

"We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families."

Monday, Newsom announced that as of March 12, California, Oregon and Washington will change mask wearing at schools from a requirement to a recommendation . The announcement also drops masking requirements for child care facilities in California.

The caveat to the change though, is that local jusisdictions are allowed to keep the requirements in place if they choose, according to KCBS Radio.

The change does not alter federal guideless, which still require face coverings on public transportation, in hospitals, and in shelters.

As schools and families get ready for the changes to go into effect as of next Saturday, Boyd suggests that educators and families prepare students for the changes and for the reactions they may have.

"Change is never easy, and [Monday's] announcement is bound to disrupt and destabilize some school communities," Boyd said.

"As we transition to the next phase of living with COVID-19, we must go forward with respect, understanding, and care for each other."

Boyd represents the CTA, a union comprised of 310,000 members and affiliated with the three million member National Education Association.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram