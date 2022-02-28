ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

UPDATE: Dothan Prep. Academy cleared to return after bomb threat

By Aaron Dixon, Seth Feiner, Alex Valdez
 8 days ago

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Dothan police have cleared Dothan Preparatory Academy of its bomb threat.

At 2:45 p.m., officials cleared the school of any threat related to the original call.

Traffic is no longer restricted and students will continue to be dismissed as normal.

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Dothan Prep. students and staff have been cleared to return to the gymnasium.

All students can now be picked up through the back of the gym in the carpool lane and the Doug Tew Community Center.

Garland Street and West Selam Street have been reopened to traffic.

Police are still checking through the rest of the school for any threats.

ORIGINAL :

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Dothan Preparatory Academy has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Every student has been accounted for and removed from the school. Parents have also been notified.

An official with Dothan City Schools confirms that there is an active investigation into the threat.

The threat was reported at approx. 12:15 p.m. Students and staff were evacuated a safe distance from the school.

Suspect identified in a high-speed Dothan car chase

West Selma and Garland Street are currently blocked off.

Emergency personnel and first responders are on the scene.

Officials are asking for residents to avoid the area until more is known about the situation.

    Current photos from outside Dothan Prep.
    Current photos from outside Dothan Prep.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

