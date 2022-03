German industrial giant Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) reported strong numbers for its most recent quarter (Q1 2022, ended December 2021) with orders up 42% and revenues up 17% YoY to EUR 16.5 billion from EUR 14.1 billion the same period a year earlier, beating analyst forecasts of EUR 15.95 billion. At EUR 93 billion, Siemens’ order backlog was at its highest ever and would take “several quarters to process” according to Siemens boss Roland Busch. Industrial business profits rose 12% YoY during the quarter to EUR 2.46 billion, while net profits surged 20% YoY to EUR 1.8 billion. Much of Siemens’ stellar performance was driven by a recovery in economic activity after the pandemic slowdown and customer stockpiling in response to supply chain bottlenecks and inflation expectations.

