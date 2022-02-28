2nd network is pursuing former Saints coach Sean Payton for top analyst role, report says
NEW ORLEANS - FOX has been in negotiations with former Saints coach Sean Payton to potentially make him Troy Aikman's replacement as the network's top NFL analyst, but it appears some competition has joined the mix.
Amazon is set to meet with Payton this week as it looks to put together its own broadcast crew for the upcoming season, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.
Read more about the Amazon interview from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate .
Comments / 0