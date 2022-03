"Obviously we have the hardest schedule left," Antetokounmpo said after the Bucks beat the Suns. "You can take it in a bad way, you can take it in a good way. Just playing a lot of games that they're close games, and we learn how to execute down the stretch and who's gonna get the ball? Who's gonna set the screens? Which plays we gonna run? Just getting ourselves ready for that atmosphere and that environment on the road or at home."

