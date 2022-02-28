ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomes, Kelce in hype video during bachelor weekend in Vegas

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFJT6_0eRZBypI00

LAS VEGAS — Chiefs stars are used to the cameras and are regularly featured in hype videos for the NFL.

Now Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown, Jr., are front and center in another one, this time from Mahomes’ bachelor party weekend in Las Vegas.

The three Chiefs joined Big Sean on stage at Drai’s Nightclub Saturday night, according to video the club posted on Instagram. (LANGUAGE WARNING if you watch the video.)

“If you have a Super Bowl ring make some m***** f***** noise!” Big Sean yells at the crowd.

NFL names half of 2022 international schedule

The video then shows the three NFL players jumping around on stage amid a confetti drop.

Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates also celebrated at a Las Vegas restaurant Thursday evening. A picture Carversteak shared on Instagram showed Mahomes holding the end of a tomahawk steak. His name and a Chiefs logo were carved into the steak’s bone.

After dinner the group spent the evening at TAO Nightclub at The Venetian where they had a VIP table for TAO’s “Worship Thursdays” featuring DJ C.LA.

