Harrison County, TX

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for 2020 aggravated assault

By Cynthia Miranda
 4 days ago

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is accused of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities are trying to find Kumbayah Thomas in connection to a 2020 case that happened in the Karnack area.

If you have any information on Thomas, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or if you wish to remain anonymous contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.

