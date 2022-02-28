Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for 2020 aggravated assault
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is accused of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Authorities are trying to find Kumbayah Thomas in connection to a 2020 case that happened in the Karnack area.Warrant: Tyler woman lied about having $110 million to purchase home
If you have any information on Thomas, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or if you wish to remain anonymous contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.Police: 2 Texas teens shot Saturday night Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0