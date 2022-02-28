Sean Payton Amazon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints head Coach Sean Payton announces his retirement during a press conference at the indoor Saints practice facility on Airline Highway in Metairie, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. After 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, having led the franchise to a cathartic Super Bowl win and having authored some of the most explosive offenses in NFL history, Sean Payton is walking away on his terms. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

NESN

This Team Reportedly Planned To Pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton In 2022

One of the New England Patriots’ biggest rivals reportedly had sky-high hopes for a new head coach-quarterback duo in 2022. Before being targeted in a class-action discrimination lawsuit by former head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins planned to pursue both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason, according to a report Monday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton being pursued for a second top NFL analyst job

Despite stepping down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints just last month, it appears there is already a bidding war brewing for Sean Payton's services in the television industry. A report last week revealed that Payton is in negotiations with FOX to potentially replace Troy Aikman as...
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
Popculture

NFL Team Considered Bringing in Tom Brady as Owner, Sean Payton as Coach

One NFL team was ready to make two big moves for the 2022 season. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins were looking to bring in Tom Brady as a minority owner. They also considered bringing in Sean Payton as their head coach, as mentioned by CBS Sports.
On3.com

Report: Sean Payton getting closer to significant career change

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who won a Super Bowl with the organization but stepped down after the 2021 season, is one step closer to becoming an NFL broadcaster for Amazon, per Pro Football Talk. FOX Sports had already expressed knowledge in hiring Payton for its NFL...
Yardbarker

GM Chris Grier confirms Dolphins called Saints about Sean Payton

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that "the door is shut" on a potential trade for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Grier's latest comments seemed to indicate the Dolphins are, in fact, "all in" on 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa serving as their QB1 through the start of the 2022 season:
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
Yardbarker

Panthers 'still open' to re-signing Cam Newton

Cam Newton's return to Carolina was one of last season's most fun storylines, even if it didn't produce eye-popping results. Now, it looks like that homecoming has the chance to be extended. The Panthers are open to bringing back Newton -- who is currently a free agent -- for next...
Wyoming News

JOHN CHENAL, FB

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack. Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
The Spun

The Dolphins Wanted Sean Payton: NFL World Reacts

A report has been circulating this morning that the Miami Dolphins were looking to pursue Sean Payton as their head coach. The report, which came from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, alleges that the Dolphins spoke to the New Orleans Saints after Payton announced his departure from the team. But this plan was apparently scrapped after former head coach Brian Flores sued the team.
Wyoming News

As Mike Dawson settles into coaching DLs and OLBs, Huskers think 'one voice' can be a benefit

Garrett Nelson smiled after Nebraska’s first of 15 practices, his raspy voice a reflection of the enthusiasm with which he approaches early morning mat drills and weight room sessions. The Scottsbluff graduate is a bolt of energy wherever he goes. He’s a no-doubt leader on the Husker defense going into 2022 — in fact, coach Scott Frost said Nelson was doing “an unbelievable job” in that department. He’s turned himself into a playmaker, having led the Blackshirts with 11½ tackles for loss last fall. ...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

