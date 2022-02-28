ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2nd network is pursuing former Saints coach Sean Payton for top analyst role, report says

By By PATRICK MAGEE, The New Orleans Advocate
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17POMQ_0eRZBblp00

NEW ORLEANS - FOX has been in negotiations with former Saints coach Sean Payton to potentially make him Troy Aikman's replacement as the network's top NFL analyst, but it appears some competition has joined the mix.

Amazon is set to meet with Payton this week as it looks to put together its own broadcast crew for the upcoming season, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

Read more about the Amazon interview from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate .

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

This Team Reportedly Planned To Pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton In 2022

One of the New England Patriots’ biggest rivals reportedly had sky-high hopes for a new head coach-quarterback duo in 2022. Before being targeted in a class-action discrimination lawsuit by former head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins planned to pursue both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason, according to a report Monday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s future with Cowboys gets strong endorsement from Stephen Jones

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended in disappointing fashion with an early playoff exit. Such endings often are accompanied by great change within franchises, which appeared likely to happen with the Cowboys, given head coach Mike McCarthy’s shaky job status. McCarthy isn’t the only one whose future was put into question after the season. Star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who endured an injury-filled, underwhelming campaign, has been mentioned as someone who may not be in Dallas in 2022. Cowboys executive Vice President Stephen Jones perhaps put such speculation to rest with his strong endorsement of Elliott’s future on Monday, via Todd Archer of ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#New Orleans Fox#Pro Football Talk#The New Orleans Advocate
NJ.com

Ex-Cowboys star Troy Aikman leaving FOX for ESPN is all about the money, NFL insider says

ESPN is making Troy Aikman an offer he can’t refuse. Last week, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Aikman, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion, is set to leave FOX Sports for ESPN. According to Marchand, Aikman is looking at a five-year deal with the Worldwide Leader in the “$90 million-and-change range.” That’s about $18 million a year. Or as we like to call it, Tony Romo money.
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

NFL Releases International Games: Cowboys Headed to London in 2022?

FRISCO - London calling?. After the NFL on Monday announced the home teams for its five international games next season, the Dallas Cowboys could be headed for London in 2022. They are the potential road team in games against the Green Bay Packers or Jacksonville Jaguars. The league is expected...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts 'still working through' Carson Wentz's future

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke with the media Tuesday at the NFL combine and gave an update about the situation regarding quarterback Carson Wentz. After it was reported that the Colts are “probably going to trade or cut Wentz” before his roster bonus kicks in on March 18, all of the talk has been about what the Colts will do with the 29-year-old quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Team Considered Bringing in Tom Brady as Owner, Sean Payton as Coach

One NFL team was ready to make two big moves for the 2022 season. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins were looking to bring in Tom Brady as a minority owner. They also considered bringing in Sean Payton as their head coach, as mentioned by CBS Sports.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Sean Payton getting closer to significant career change

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who won a Super Bowl with the organization but stepped down after the 2021 season, is one step closer to becoming an NFL broadcaster for Amazon, per Pro Football Talk. FOX Sports had already expressed knowledge in hiring Payton for its NFL...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Bill Barnwell makes the case for keeping Carson Wentz

The biggest narrative following the Indianapolis Colts this offseason has regarded how the team is likely to move on from quarterback Carson Wentz. While all of the smoke surrounding the situation points to a trade being more likely than not, there is still the chance the Colts run it back with the 29-year-old for one more season before cutting bait without any penalty at all.
NFL
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott 'going to be here' in 2022, vice president Stephen Jones says

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott signed a massive, six-year contract extension before the 2019 season that made him among the NFL’s highest-paid running backs. But Elliott’s production has declined over the last two seasons, and with the veteran slated to make more than $12 million in base salary in 2022, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about Elliott’s immediate future with the organization.
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Carson Wentz working out with Michael Pittman Jr.

Though much of the talk surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this offseason has been the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, it’s not stopping him from getting his work in. The Colts won’t begin offseason workouts as a team until the middle of April, and it still isn’t clear if Wentz will be the quarterback when that time arrives. However, the 29-year-old posted pictures on Instagram getting some work in with Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon.
NFL
The Spun

What The Seahawks Are Telling Teams About Russell Wilson

As teams make their media rounds at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, offseason headlines are in abundance. One of which is trade talks surrounding Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday, The Seattle Times‘ Bob Condotta got some inside information from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll; who told...
NFL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
253
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy