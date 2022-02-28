Sean Payton Amazon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints head Coach Sean Payton announces his retirement during a press conference at the indoor Saints practice facility on Airline Highway in Metairie, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. After 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, having led the franchise to a cathartic Super Bowl win and having authored some of the most explosive offenses in NFL history, Sean Payton is walking away on his terms. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

NESN

This Team Reportedly Planned To Pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton In 2022

One of the New England Patriots’ biggest rivals reportedly had sky-high hopes for a new head coach-quarterback duo in 2022. Before being targeted in a class-action discrimination lawsuit by former head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins planned to pursue both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason, according to a report Monday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton being pursued for a second top NFL analyst job

Despite stepping down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints just last month, it appears there is already a bidding war brewing for Sean Payton's services in the television industry. A report last week revealed that Payton is in negotiations with FOX to potentially replace Troy Aikman as...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Considered Bringing in Tom Brady as Owner, Sean Payton as Coach

One NFL team was ready to make two big moves for the 2022 season. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins were looking to bring in Tom Brady as a minority owner. They also considered bringing in Sean Payton as their head coach, as mentioned by CBS Sports.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Sean Payton replacing Troy Aikman at FOX hits Amazon-sized roadblock

Sean Payton heading to FOX Sports is no sure thing, according to Pro Football Talk. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Payton will be meeting with Amazon this week regarding potential employment with the company that will commence broadcasting Thursday Night Football this year. It’s the second meeting for Amazon and Payton.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Sean Payton getting closer to significant career change

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who won a Super Bowl with the organization but stepped down after the 2021 season, is one step closer to becoming an NFL broadcaster for Amazon, per Pro Football Talk. FOX Sports had already expressed knowledge in hiring Payton for its NFL...
NFL
Yardbarker

GM Chris Grier confirms Dolphins called Saints about Sean Payton

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that "the door is shut" on a potential trade for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Grier's latest comments seemed to indicate the Dolphins are, in fact, "all in" on 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa serving as their QB1 through the start of the 2022 season:
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers 'still open' to re-signing Cam Newton

Cam Newton's return to Carolina was one of last season's most fun storylines, even if it didn't produce eye-popping results. Now, it looks like that homecoming has the chance to be extended. The Panthers are open to bringing back Newton -- who is currently a free agent -- for next...
NFL
The Spun

The Dolphins Wanted Sean Payton: NFL World Reacts

A report has been circulating this morning that the Miami Dolphins were looking to pursue Sean Payton as their head coach. The report, which came from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, alleges that the Dolphins spoke to the New Orleans Saints after Payton announced his departure from the team. But this plan was apparently scrapped after former head coach Brian Flores sued the team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
WNTZ

LSU Baseball shuts out Southern, 15-0

BATON ROUGE, LA. — LSU Baseball defeated Southern 15-0 February 27, 2022 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers will be back in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for a midweek game against UNO March 2, 2022. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on LSU Sports Radio Network. Will Hellmers […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sean Payton Reportedly Meeting For Broadcasting Job This Week

While Sean Payton may not be joining the Miami Dolphins for the coming year, he may be returning to the NFL this coming season – sort of. According to ProFootballTalk, Sean Payton is meeting with Amazon this week regarding a broadcasting job. He is reportedly one of their top candidates to join their Thursday Night Football coverage this coming year.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Trade Suitor Is Out: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson will not be a Miami Dolphin. The Houston Texans superstar quarterback has been linked to the AFC East franchise for a while. However, the Dolphins announced on Wednesday that the door is “shut” on trading for the Pro Bowl quarterback. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier announced...
NFL
