Mercedes have hinted that they may consider copying Red Bull’s sidepods after the unique design caught the eye during preseason testing in Barcelona.With aerodynamic rules overhauled ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the testing in Spain was a first chance for the teams to assess both their new car designs and those of their rivals on circuit.Red Bull’s new RB18 car stood out with its raised and undercut sidepods, which appear to allow more air to flow beneath them and were rather different to the designs of the other new cars.Mercedes noted their 2021 title rivals’ different approach,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO