What’s next for Colby Covington? Well, it shouldn’t be Dustin Poirier or Kamaru Usman ‘anytime soon’, says Michael Bisping. The #1 UFC welterweight contender is coming off a dominant win over his former friend and bitter rival Jorge Masvidal. ‘Chaos’ is now in a weird position. He is ranked No. 1 in the welterweight division; however, he has lost twice to champion Kamaru Usman. He called out another former teammate in Dustin Poirier during his post-fight interview.

UFC ・ 16 HOURS AGO