ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Angelo State University Cheer Team wins National Championship

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqC3P_0eRZAZqc00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the fifth straight year, the Angelo State University Cheer Team has won a national title at the United Spirit Association USA Collegiate Championships in Anaheim, Calif., according to a release from Angelo State University on Monday, February 28, 2022.

According to the release, ASU’s 32-member co-ed Cheer Team won one national championship and also recorded one runner-up performance, two national third-place finishes and a fifth-place finish in the College Game Day division, including:

  • First Place – College Situational Sideline Contest
  • Second Place – Mascot Contest
  • Third Place – College Fight Song Contest
  • Third Place – College Band Chant Contest
  • Fifth Place – Co-Ed Show Cheer Performance Routine

Contests featured teams from dozens of colleges and universities throughout the U.S. competing in a variety of divisions and categories, including Game Day, Show Cheer, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Pom-Pom.

ASU Writers Conference in Honor of Elmer Kelton

“All of ASU is proud of our cheerleaders and mascots,” said Clint Havins, director of student life. “The dedication and commitment these students have to the Ram Family, the ASU athletics program, and their craft is to be commended. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to their continued success.”

The ASU Cheer Team previously won 2018 and 2019 national championships in the Show Cheer division, as well as 2020 and 2021 national championships in the College Game Day division. The team also won a 2021 national title at the College Classic National Invitational competition in Orlando, Fla.

ASU Cheer Team members include:

  • Abbey Armijo of Grand Prairie
  • Brianna Bowyer of Devine
  • Kaia Brooks of Leander
  • Hallee Carlson of San Angelo
  • Lexie Crouch of Midland
  • Jamyiah Derrough of Lancaster
  • Catherine Diaz of Hamilton (mascot)
  • Kayla Elmore of San Antonio
  • Serena Gomez of San Angelo (mascot)
  • Delaney Grimes of San Angelo
  • Adley Johnson of Coleman
  • Allena Land of Austin
  • Marc Lecocq of Liberty Hill
  • Mia Lozano of Christoval
  • Cody Luzadder of Midland
  • Madi Martinez of Coleman
  • Jaila McBride of Vernon
  • Rylee Mills of Clyde
  • Nikki Nelms of Harper
  • Caesar Nunez of Ballinger
  • Idalis Olvedo of Kerrville
  • Alexis Overstreet of Killeen
  • Julyssa Ramirez of Hondo
  • Carlie Ramos of Ozona
  • Sofia Regalado of Eden
  • Bre Rowland of San Antonio
  • Suzanna Sanchez of El Paso
  • Alexis Sauceda of Childress
  • Alize Silva of Grand Prairie
  • Jailyn Springer of Killeen
  • Brooke Weiland of Seguin
  • Daijah Whited of Lamesa

The ASU Cheer Team is coached by Kaylee King and her graduate assistant, Lauren Ortiz of Medina. Brittney Hughes is the team’s athletic trainer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Rams punch ticket to Division 2 NCAA Tournament

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State men’s basketball team is going dancing, after earning the 7 seed in the South Central Region against West Texas A&M hosted by Lubbock Christian. Angelo State split the two meetings with West Texas this season. The two will meet Saturday in Lubbock, game time TBD.
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cornerstone falls in state title game

WEST– Cornerstone failed to score in the final four minutes and fell 31-25 to Christ Academy in the TAPPS 1A state championship game on Friday. The Lady Lions led 25-23 with fourth and a half minutes to play.
WEST, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo has record first day of online sales

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The first performance of this year’s San Angelo Rodeo is almost a month away and a record number of people are buying tickets for this year’s shows. When tickets went on sale online at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Rodeo officials say some two-thousand people were on the San Angelo Rodeo website to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Kerrville, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
City
Hamilton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lamesa, TX
KLST/KSAN

Water Valley falls in regional semifinal to Hermleigh

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Water Valley boys basketball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in the Class 1A regional semifinal against Hermleigh 45-32. This was the first trip to the regional tournament for Water Valley since they won the state title back in 2014. The Wildcats finish the season at 23-9
WATER VALLEY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mazachek named sole finalist for Midwestern State University President

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents on Monday, March 7th named JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs, chief academic officer and associate professor at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, as the sole finalist for president of Midwestern State University (MSU Texas), according to a release from the Texas Tech University System on Monday, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KLST/KSAN

ASU hosts All-Star Evening for Fostering Ram Success Program

(KLST/KSAN)– Angelo State University hosted a special fundraising event at the CJ Davidson Conference Center. It was all part of an effort to benefit the Fostering Ram Success Program. The program provides quality education and supports opportunities for ASU students who were previously placed in foster care as youth. There were presentations by some of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Howard College earns 2022-2023 Military Friendly designation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College announced Monday that it has earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School designation, according to a release on Monday, March 7, 2022. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmer Kelton
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University Big Band to host free jazz concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Big Band will present a free public jazz concert on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N., according to a release from Angelo State University on Monday, March 7, 2022. The ASU Big […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Falcons’ Calvin Ridley suspended for bets on NFL games

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Championships#Mascots#The College Game Day#First Place#The Asu Cheer Team#Abbey Armijo#Grand
KLST/KSAN

Irion County gets past Electra

SNYDER– Irion County used a big fourth quarter to get past Electra 58-39 in the 1A Region II semifinals at the WTC Coliseum on Friday. The Hornets (32-2) will face Hermleigh in the region finals at 2 p.m. Saturday.
IRION COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 8, 2022. One patient is hospitalized for COVID-19 infection […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Howard College announces new Electrical Training program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College is partnering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 520 to begin offering courses for its new Electrical Training program, according to a release from Howard College on Monday, March 7, 2022. According to the release, the Howard College Workforce Development office is excited to announce the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Low water levels allow tick-infested wildlife to easily cross border from Mexico, threatening South Texas cattle

Wildlife like cows and deer infected with cattle fever tick are crossing the border from Mexico into South Texas in rural Zapata County where Lake Falcon and the Rio Grande is very low due to drought conditions right now. Border Report's Sandra Sanchez recently toured the area with a couple ranchers who lamented what they must do to protect their herd and other ranchers further North.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Crockett County Jail Administrator completes extensive training course

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Josiah Jurado, administrator of the Crockett County Jail, recently completed an extensive training course at the Correctional Management Institute of Texas, a division of Sam Houston State University, according to a release from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. According to the release, Jurado is one of […]
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy