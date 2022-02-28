Human Capital Concepts Adds Coordinator

Locally based Task Force X Capital has added a venture partner and four advisers to the team — a next step in the firm's long-term growth plan. Brent Blake is TFX Capital's second venture partner, a role that requires more committed time to help assess new deals and complex reinvestments and work with founders. He joins Matt Abrams. Blake is the founder of Valariti, an investment consulting firm in the Triangle. He also spent more than seven years as a valuation director at Venture Back Office, according to a social-media page. VBO was acquired by TMF Group last April.

