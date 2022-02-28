ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Russia tells TikTok not to recommend military content to minors

By Elizabeth Culliford
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jUd1_0eRZ9FR400

(Reuters) - Russia’s communications regulator on Monday demanded TikTok stop including military-related content in recommended posts for minors, in an announcement shared in its official Telegram channel.

The regulator Roskomnadzor said it had identified content on the video-sharing app related to Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine and that a lot of it was anti-Russian in character.

TikTok is popular with younger users and also has a version aimed towards children under 13. It was not clear exactly what was meant in saying TikTok was recommending content specifically to minors. The company has recently said it is testing age-rated content restrictions.

The app, which was originally known for lip-syncing videos and viral dance trends, has been widely used to document events and share news in the run-up to and during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has also seen the spread of misleading footage about the conflict.

Russia, which has fined tech firms and hobbled their services in the country during a long stand-off with Big Tech platforms, has ramped up restrictions during the conflict.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story fixes typo in first paragraph)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Anti Russian#Big Tech#Chinese
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy