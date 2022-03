Capcom is upgrading a trio of games for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Current-gen console versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are on the way with features including ray-tracing, 3D audio and support for higher framerates. There will also be haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on the PS5's DualSense controller, so Mr. X and Nemesis might look and feel more terrifying than ever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO