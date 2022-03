The last time Jesse Marsch replaced an idiosyncratic manager with a different tactical philosophy to his own, things didn’t go well. Marsch took over Julian Nagelsmann’s highly tuned RB Leipzig side last summer and tried to instil more speed and energy, to bring a little organised chaos, to transform them from designers into disruptors. But the American failed to unravel the possession-based habits of the players he inherited, and in early December, after six league defeats, he was gone.Three months later he is the new manager of Leeds, where he takes over from one of the most distinctive coaches in...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO