Boston, MA

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recommends 52 projects for housing, historic preservation and recreation via Community Preservation Fund

By Cassie McGrath
 8 days ago
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has released her recommendations for Community Preservation Act funding, which includes 52 projects totaling more than $27 million for affordable housing, historic preservation and recreational use and open space. The Community Preservation Fund is part of the Community Preservation Act which passed in 2016. It’s...

Springfield Museums keep ‘making it’ through pandemic and beyond: Outlook 2022 Viewpoint

This year’s Outlook theme of “Making It” captures the past 12 months at the Springfield Museums. According to the dictionary, if you make it, “you are successful at achieving something difficult, or surviving through a difficult period.” During 2021, we faced the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic and adapted to the changing dynamics of gathering in public spaces.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Mayor Sarno blasts councilors Justin Hurst, Tracye Whitfield for undermining Police Commission choice; they accuse Sarno of division

SPRINGFIELD — A controversy into the selection of Police Commission members erupted in acrimony with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno accusing councilors Justin Hurst and Tracye Whitfield of secretly working to undermine Robert C. Jackson, one his appointees, while Hurst and Whitfield fired back that Sarno is trying to drive a wedge into the city’s Black community.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Lucky’s Cafe working to reopen in new downtown Worcester location

Worcester residents won’t have to say goodbye to Lucky’s Cafe if the restaurants’ owners are able to sign onto a lease for a new location downtown. After over 30 years in business at 102 Grove Street, Lucky’s Cafe closed in December of last year when the landlord did not want to renew the lease, according to co-owner Peter Armer.
WORCESTER, MA
Westfield needs to protect river parks from vandalism (Letters)

I would like to talk about the vandalism at the Half Mile Falls Park, the river esplanades and the riverwalk from the twin bridges to Sackett Street. I imagine the initial cost (design, engineering, construction) of these areas were pretty high, and will continue to grow as the tie-in of the bike trail happens. Then there will be the ongoing cost of upkeep and maintenance. I am not opposed to any of these expenses. I think they are a good investment to revitalize the downtown area and need to be protected, and protection is where my concern lies.
WESTFIELD, MA
‘Tercentennial is about togetherness’: Worcester city manager responds to NAACP pulling out of anniversary celebration

On Monday, Worcester’s city manager said he hopes the NAACP will reconsider pulling out of the city’s 300th anniversary celebration. Worcester branch president Fred Taylor, Sr. announced on Sunday that the NAACP will not be participating in the city’s Tercentenary committee after the city announced the departure of its chief diversity officer on Friday afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
Harmony Montgomery case: Massachusetts seeks to strengthen child welfare protections across state lines

New England states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, may strengthen their collaborative welfare efforts that exceed the parameters of the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children, an agreement that’s come under scrutiny with the disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery. But Massachusetts should not enter into any interstate agreement...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
