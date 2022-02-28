ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City man charged with burglary

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iiy5_0eRZ4aNu00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with burglary.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Rambling Road where the victim said she saw her boyfriend’s car in the driveway. The deputy reported that the vehicle was gone by the time they got there, but they noticed that a window air conditioning unit had been pushed in.

While speaking to the victim, the suspect’s vehicle drove by and the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Gov. Lee makes several stops in Tri-Cities Monday

The suspect, Noah Mayfield, 19, of Johnson City, told the deputy he had pushed the air conditioner in to gain entry to the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mayfield was charged with aggravated burglary and was released from jail on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

THP fires trooper who was arrested twice last month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Fall Branch-based state trooper who was arrested last month has been fired after an internal investigation, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Trooper Nicholas Collins was placed on discretionary leave on Feb. 17 after the highway patrol learned that an order of protection had been issued against him. The trooper […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
WJHL

Smyth County investigating several airsoft shootings

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several recent airsoft shootings reported in the county. Sheriff Chip Shuler said charges are anticipated and all suspects identified so far are juveniles. Investigators are still in the process of identifying suspects. School resource officers are working the case, Shuler said. The sheriff’s office […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
WJHL

HCSO: Woman wakes up to suspect stabbing her

Editor’s Note: The HCSO listed two different addresses for Newland — one in Church Hill and another in Bluff City. News Channel 11 used the address reported in the arrest record the day of the stabbing incident. CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Church Hill woman Friday after […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough man accused of hitting brother with vehicle during fight

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police said he hit his brother with a vehicle during a fight. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Robby Wayne Nutter of Jonesborough got into a fistfight with his brother on Holly Hills Road before hitting him with a vehicle. The sheriff’s office […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Body found in Tazewell County identified

RAVEN, Va. (WVNS) — Police identified a body found in Tazewell County, Virginia on March 5. Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday found the body of a woman along the Clinch River. According to Chief Deputy Harold Heatley, the body was that of Rebecca Stacy. The body has been sent for further examination. Additional details […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rambling Road#Tri Cities
WJHL

2 captured JC inmates appear in court

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two of three escaped Johnson City inmates appeared before a Washington County judge on Monday after the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force apprehended them in Knoxville Friday. Arraignments began at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court, and captured inmates Breanna Fleenor and Mary Dunn were appointed public […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged with attempted murder after Roan Mountain shooting released from hospital

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect accused of breaking into a home in Roan Mountain and exchanging gunfire with the owner has been released from the hospital. A report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) states that on Saturday, March 5, Reggie Allen Putman was released from the Johnson City Medical Center. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Greene Co. authorities ID body found at abandoned house

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday identified a body found at an abandoned residence on Speedwell Church Road over the weekend. A release states the body was that of Douglas Bryan Boruff, 51, of Louisville, Tennessee in Blount County. Investigators await an autopsy to determine Boruff’s cause of […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Traffic Alert: 900 block of West State Street in Bristol closed

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A water line break in downtown Bristol may affect community members’ Monday morning travel route. According to a post from city leaders, the 900 block of West State Street will be closed as city crews work to repair the lines. City officials advised drivers to find an alternate route. An estimated […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

TN bill would let drivers remove speeding ticket points from their records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State lawmakers passed a bill that would let drivers remove points added to their driving records from a speeding ticket if they complete a defensive driving course. Like many states, Tennessee has a system where points are accumulated on a person’s driving record for traffic violations and crashes. If a certain […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Officials break ground on Sullivan County Jail expansion project

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Sullivan County Commission and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office stood huddled under two tents behind the jail on Monday afternoon. “And regardless of the weather, it is a great day for Sullivan County,” Mayor Richard Venable said. Despite the rain, 13 individuals ceremoniously shoveled the first piles of dirt […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

UPDATE: Missing Bartlett kids found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reported at 10:20 a.m. that the children were found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for six children from Bartlett. TBI says the alert for Anarielle Johnson (10), Cayden Parks (8), Jayden Parks (8), Cordarius Johnson (6), Cormarion Parks (5), and Chase Johnson […]
BARTLETT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy