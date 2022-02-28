ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Las Vegas family of 4 sleeping in car following eviction

By KAY DIMANCHE, KSNV
WTVCFOX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) – A Las Vegas family of four is now sleeping in their car after they were evicted from their home. "My big son sleeps here, and then my son and daughter sleep back here, and they like curling up. It’s hard,” said Lisa...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Olympian

Sister vanishes after leaving North Carolina for Las Vegas beauty pageant, family says

A family is holding out hope for the safe return of their loved one who disappeared from North Carolina this month. Lejourney Farrow’s family said it’s been nearly two weeks since the 21-year-old boarded a plane for Las Vegas where she was to compete in a beauty pageant, WFMY News reported. She left Greensboro on Feb. 10 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas family moves to Texas for lower rent

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family that lived in the valley for seven years decided to relocate out of state after their rent rose $600. Zainab Samir shares a full house with her in-laws, mother, husband and three young sons. They shared a three-bedroom house in Centennial Hills where rent increased from $1,300 to $1,900.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Carlton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeps#Landlord#Ford#United Labor Agency#Ksnv
US News and World Report

North Las Vegas Crash Victims' Family Target of Scammer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas police are looking into allegations that a man scammed a couple who lost seven family members, including four children, in a horrific car crash last month. Erlinda Zacarias told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday that a man who initially supported her...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
WFMZ-TV Online

Las Vegas Shooting

14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical. Las Vegas police say 14 people have been shot in a hookah parlor. One victim died and two suffered critical injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTVC

1 dead, 13 others wounded following shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a multiple-victim shooting that happened early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at a hookah lounge on the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue. Responding officers found 14 people suffering from gunshot wounds and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WTVCFOX

A Great Plague ritual kit has bottled up the scent of death to help you cleanse your home

NEW YORK CITY (SBG) — Shortly after midnight, I lit a candle in my bathroom, turned off the rest of the lights, and shut the door to enclose myself with the small, dimly lit space. The instructions for the evening's events had suggested that the guidelines of "the smaller, the thicker the air, the warmer, the better" applied while choosing my location, and my bathroom, typical in size for a New York City apartment and absent of any windows that would allow the constant city lights to leak in, fit the description perfectly. In the glow of the flickering lights, a bowl of water and several different vials filled with mysterious liquids set the stage for what could easily be assumed to be a night of witchy potion making, an activity that would have certainly been fitting for the late October date. But the ritual on which I was about to embark was not of purely supernatural origins but instead one with a great deal of historical significance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy