Las Vegas family of 4 sleeping in car following eviction

NEW YORK CITY (SBG) — Shortly after midnight, I lit a candle in my bathroom, turned off the rest of the lights, and shut the door to enclose myself with the small, dimly lit space. The instructions for the evening's events had suggested that the guidelines of "the smaller, the thicker the air, the warmer, the better" applied while choosing my location, and my bathroom, typical in size for a New York City apartment and absent of any windows that would allow the constant city lights to leak in, fit the description perfectly. In the glow of the flickering lights, a bowl of water and several different vials filled with mysterious liquids set the stage for what could easily be assumed to be a night of witchy potion making, an activity that would have certainly been fitting for the late October date. But the ritual on which I was about to embark was not of purely supernatural origins but instead one with a great deal of historical significance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO