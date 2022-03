A family is holding out hope for the safe return of their loved one who disappeared from North Carolina this month. Lejourney Farrow’s family said it’s been nearly two weeks since the 21-year-old boarded a plane for Las Vegas where she was to compete in a beauty pageant, WFMY News reported. She left Greensboro on Feb. 10 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

