Crews repair hole in bridge that shut down several lanes of I-285 in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Interstate 285 has reopened after emergency crews shut down two lanes Monday afternoon to fix a large hole.

The area impacted was I-285 NB in southwest Atlanta just north of the Langford Parkway exit.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was with Georgia Department of Transportation crews as they worked to repair the hole. They showed her where the hole was from underneath the bridge along Campbellton Road.

The hole was about 1 foot wide and 6 feet long.

[PHOTOS: ‘Hole in bridge deck’ shuts down several lanes of I-285 in southwest Atlanta]

Crews closed a couple lanes of I-285 as they repaired the hole, but they said the structural integrity of the bridge is fine. Repairs were completed overnight.

Bobby Ingram, who lives nearby, told Washington that he first noticed the hole on Friday and called 311.

“Y’all need to send someone out here because this right here is an emergency. Because if that bridge fall there’s going to be a whole bunch of dead folks and these going to be some mad people,” Ingram said.

Ingram said the operator told him it would take a few days for crews to check the hole.

“The only reason why they’re here is because a truck driver ran cross that hole and he called. That’s why they out here,” Ingram said.

“How big is the hole?” Ingram said the operator asked him.

“Oh, if you could only see. I’m talking about that hole so big couple of more trucks hit that spot, that bridge was fitting to open up,” Ingram said.

GDOT said it hoped to have all lanes reopened by Tuesday morning.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group