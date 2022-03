CLARENCE, N.Y. — Over the past two weeks, we have seen four young lives cut short in crashes where police say speed may be a factor. The latest victims were just 17. If you go by Warner Road in the Town of Lancaster and now Delaware Road in the Town of Clarence, you will see the flowers, balloons, cards, and other forms of tribute amidst the debris or damaged trees from the impact.

CLARENCE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO